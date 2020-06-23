Statistics show age of new COVID-19 cases trending younger

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said though older people accounted for the most cases early on, younger people represent the most new positive cases of COVID-19.

TYLER, Texas — The patients testing positive for COVID-19 are trending toward younger adults, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said during the County Commissioners meeting Tuesday.

From April until June 22, 7,050 Smith County residents were tested. Of those tests, 341 were positive,or 4.84%.

Since June 1, 186 patients tested positive for COVID-19, including 14 new cases announced Tuesday.

"Really the two biggest places that folks are picking up COVID-19 now is either in their workplace or in their family setting," Moran said.

When the pandemic first hit the area, older patients represented the highest number of new cases in Smith County. However, that trend has since turned the opposite direction with young patients representing the most new cases.

"The 81 to 90 group there were only three individuals, 71 to 80 only 11 individuals, 61 to 70 only 14 individuals,” said Moran. “The highest group that is testing positive is the group 21 and 30.”

Smith County received partial results from last week's drive-thru and walk-up testing, which were held at two different locations.

“We had at North Tenneha 19 positive cases and 426 negatives,” said Moran. “We had 31 positive and 722 negative from St. Louis.”

There are still 205 test results pending. The results so far show 4.35% of the tests were positive.

"So these numbers are not all Smith County numbers, but the majority of them are,” explained Moran.

Moran also provided an update on inmates with COVID-19. After the North Jail Facility had an outbreak of the virus, all 1,042 county inmates were tested.

Of that number, 61 inmates from the North Jail tested positive, but only 10 are active cases at this time.

“No confirmed cases yet among the inmate population at the Central Jail,” Moran said.

Only one detention officer currently has COVID-19, while 24 other detention officers who previously had it have recovered.

Moran said the county’s hospital beds, ICU beds and available ventilators remain strong.

The Smith County Commissioner's Court unanimously approved the purchase of thermal temperature screening systems. These will be placed at the courthouse, downtown jail and at the Cotton Belt Depot. Another thermal temperature screening system will be used for off-site court events.