COVID-19 study suggests 5-month immunity, warns of limitations

The study warns those with immunity from previous infections can still pass the virus to others.

One of the biggest questions about vaccines and antibodies is: "how long does immunity last?"

Only time has the answer, but a new study from Public Health England suggests it could be at least five months for those who've been infected.

However, the study warns those with previous infections can still pass the virus to others.

“When you have immunity, it doesn't mean that you can't be infected. It just means, a lot of times, especially for the vaccines, it just means you don't get the disease,” said Dr. Michael Teng of the University of South Florida.

Researchers say the virus can still get into the body, replicate and infect others through droplets from the nose or mouth. It's precisely why doctors and public health experts say masks and social distancing aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

"Immunity is not going to be the only thing that's required. We're really going to require public health measures like face masks physical distancing,” Teng said.



Paola Miranda-Pizzi, a registered nurse who studied at Hillsborough Community College, says she contracted the virus last year and fears another round.

"I had it for five weeks, and it was rough. It was to the point like I could not walk to my bathroom, without feeling like I just ran up and down a flight of stairs,” she said. "I've had instances where I wake up one day with a sore throat and headache, and I'm like, Oh my gosh, here we go again."

After having the virus for more than a month, she eventually tested negative and wants people will remain vigilant despite the hope of immunity and a new vaccine

"If we want this to be over we have to take the precautions,” she said.