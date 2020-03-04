TYLER, Texas — Hand sanitizer is hard to come by with the spread of COVID-19. However, Superior Outfitters is trying to help where they can by offering bottles of sanitizer for people who visit their store.

Superior Outfitters contracted with pharmacy to make 4,000 bottles, giving them to veterans, nursing homes and rehabilitation homes.

"It is a very big necessity," said Superior Outfitters owner Austin Rohr. "So we're just trying to help spread awareness on there, and of course do our part to help flatten the curb by making sure people can sanitize properly."

If you want a bottle of sanitizer, you can visit either location in Tyler or Longview as long as supplies last. You do not have to purchase anything to get the hand sanitizer.