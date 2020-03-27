HOUSTON — Thousands of Texans who are out of work due to COVID-19 are wondering how they will pay rent as the first of the month approaches.

The stimulus package passed by Congress Friday includes a 120-day moratorium on evictions by landlords with mortgages backed by Fannie Mae, HUD, Freddie Mac, the rural housing voucher program, or the Violence Against Women Act of 1994.

Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs spokesperson Kristina Tirloni said people who have mortgages through these entities may also qualify for suspended or reduced payments during this time.

Those landlords also cannot charge any late fees or penalties for late payment of rent.

The Texas Apartment Association urges tenants to talk to their property managers now to figure out a payment plan for once the moratorium ends.

"They know they’re going to have some tenants who are going to be unable to pay. They just don’t have any guidance yet from the owners on how to manage this," said University of Houston economics professor Ed Hirs.

For renters, there are ways to get help from the government through grants.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs receives “emergency solutions grants” which can help people who are homeless or at-risk of being homeless. The TDHCA often redistributes those grants to city and/or county agencies.

As with any grant, people must meet eligibility requirements to get them.

TDHCA spokesperson Kristina Tirloni said the process for a renter to get an emergency solutions grant can take roughly 1-2 months.

Tirloni said the “Help for Texans” section of the TDHCA website also offers grants from organizations and non-profits to help with short or long-term rent relief.

“Individuals tend to only call the organizations in their immediate vicinity,” said Tirloni. “While some of those may look like they’re out of [the area], they may run up against a certain area, boundary, or city. Call all the entities that are on there just in case you’re leaving money aside that you might be able to get.”

