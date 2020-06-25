Tenaha ISD cancels summer activities until July 13

The district said the cancellations is due to concerns over COVID-19.

TENAHA, Texas — Tenaha ISD announced on Facebook Thursday that all summer activities, including workouts, are canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The district said summer activities are slated to return on July 13.

In a separate post, the school addressed possible reopening in August. While the district is working on procedures for reopening, the district plans on sending out a survey to parents. The survey will focus on remote learning and families' access to WiFi.

Tenaha is one of many districts that canceled or postponed summer workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.