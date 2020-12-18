Tennessee nurse who fainted while getting COVID-19 vaccine says it was due to medical condition, not the shot

The nurse said she has a medical condition that can sometimes cause her to faint.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A nurse in Chattanooga fainted while talking to reporters after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. But she said it was not a side effect of the vaccine.

Tiffany Dover passed out minutes after getting the vaccine Thursday. Dover said she has a medical condition that can sometimes cause her to faint.

Doctors also wanted to reassure those who saw it happen, there is no reason to suspect that this is related to the vaccine.