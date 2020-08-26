Texas bar industry offers plan for safe reopening procedures

Bars and nightclubs in Texas have been shut down since June after Gov. Abbott said they were linked to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

TYLER, Texas — State regulators made it easier for some bars to reopen Tuesday, but an industry association believes it has a detailed plan to let all bars reopen safely.

The Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance (TBNA) released a plan Tuesday in hopes that Gov. Greg Abbott will adopt to allows bars and nightclubs to reopen for the first time since June.

“You know, athletic events are coming back very shortly,” TBNA President Michael Klein said. "And school is back in session and people are returning to work. So, our goal was to keep our one industry from being singled out and targeted unfairly, as it seems to be every single time as the bogeyman for the world’s problems.”

Businesses that derive at least 51% of their revenue from alcohol were open for about a month this summer before a spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations led Gov. Abbott to shut them down again.

Gov. Abbott said recently that he would consider allowing them to open again if hospitalizations continued to fall and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests fell and remained below 10%. (The positivity rate was 15.4% as of Tuesday.)

The plan from the TBNA includes six facets:

Indoor space occupancy not to exceed 50%; outdoor open-air occupancy limited only to each businesses' ability to implement appropriate social distancing of tables in its outdoor spaces.

All seating must conform to CDC guidelines (e.g. six feet apart minimum) and hand sanitizer stations required at all entrances/exits.

All patrons must be seated while inside the establishment with their own cohort with no cohort mingling. No dance ﬂoors, stages, or other mixed-cohort areas allowed.

Masks required by patrons at all times unless seated and served, including entering, exiting, and moving from one area of the bar to another. Masks will be required by all staﬀ at all times while working.

In addition to checking identiﬁcation for appropriate age, bars must conduct a temperature check and basic symptom assessment of all customers before allowing entry.

Open partnership with any local and state officials/agencies to provide necessary oversight of individual bars' adherence to reopening plan in order to close bad actors and ensure widespread industry compliance.

Despite changes that may greatly affect the way some businesses operate, Klein says he believes there is an appetite within the state for bars and clubs to open in this manner.

“Obviously, we’re not pretending this is New Year’s 2000,” he said. “But I think the demand, already, the businesses that have been able to stay open—and I mean the restaurants that have been able to act as bars, to fill that need—have been able to have thriving businesses, or at least pay their, keep their employees and pay their rent and move forward through this.”

Klein says the TBNA has had limited contact with state and local officials about the plan but added that he worked with them on the protocols to reopen when the initial coronavirus restrictions were lifted. He says the new plan would go above and beyond the rules restaurants must follow.

“With reopening, you know, for a second time, this time, we want to make sure that this is a stable plan,” he said.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, in an emergency meeting Tuesday, relaxed the rules that allow bars to get food and beverage licenses to reopen. In a statement afterward, Klein says he was pleased with the commission’s decision, but said it would have a limited impact.

“Our organization is encouraged by any movement by the state that will allow more bars to reopen safely and sustainably across the state,” Klein said. “However, this development is just taking us further down the road of the regulatory circus we've been living under with GA-28. Not only does the necessary permit under this scheme cost hundreds of dollars, from what our members are hearing, there is a months-long backlog to even get a permit. That simply is not going to cut it for thousands of Texas bars on their last leg as it is already."

Klein says TBNA’s proposal may be the last, best hope for the small business owners who make up the majority of the industry. “You know, with each passing day that goes by, every day is a day when a portion of our membership will never be returning to business,” he said. “They may have lost their lease, or their employees, and their life savings.”