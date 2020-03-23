AUSTIN, Texas —

Gov. Greg Abbott announced March 23 that Texas had received $36.9 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as part of the state's initial allotment of funding from the first emergency coronavirus bill passed by Congress.

According to Abbott's office, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will distribute $19.5 million to 43 local health departments to aid in their COVID-19 response.

“The State of Texas is at a crucial stage in our COVID-19 response, and these funds are essential to supporting health authorities throughout the state to scale-up testing and community intervention efforts,” said Gov. Abbott. “To ensure these resources are used swiftly and effectively, a majority of the funds will go directly to our local health departments which understand best the needs of their communities. I thank President Trump, the Texas delegation, and leaders in Congress for quickly passing this aid package. The State of Texas continues to work with federal and local partners to give our communities the resources and support they need as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

These Central Texas health departments received the following amounts from the $19.5 million divvied out:

Austin/Travis County Health & Human Services: $838,004

Hays County Public Health District: $150,838

Williamson County/Cities Public Health District: $325,987

Here is a full breakdown of the distribution of federal funds:

DSHS COVID Local Funding Table

This also includes $1.75 million for Dallas County, Tarrant County, and the San Antonio Metro Health District, where operations have been impacted by federal activities, according to Abbott's office.

Abbott said "the funds will be used to strengthen Texas’ community intervention efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and preserve critical healthcare, workforce, and infrastructure functions, while minimizing social and economic impact."

It'll also scale up Texas’ surveillance, lab testing, and reporting capabilities, according to Abbott.

