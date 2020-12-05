TYLER, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott says he is relying on data to decide when and how to reopen Texas. The Department of State Health Services makes all that data available each day.

“I look every day, multiple times a day, to see where we’re at,” Russell Hopkins said Monday.

Hopkins, the director of emergency preparedness and disease surveillance for NET Health, says he likes looking at the GIS maps like the one on the first page of the COVID-19 dashboard. He feels it can show where hot spots are and how quickly the virus spreads from big cities to rural areas.

“You can see from the maps and from the data that’s provided that the risk is everywhere,” Hopkins said.

The website has several tabs users can click on to see best estimates of the total number of positive cases and deaths, how many tests have been administered in each county; how many cases are active in each county; charts detailing the number of new cases and new deaths each day; how many hospital beds and ventilators are available in each part of Texas; and more.

Hopkins said none of the data is individually useful, but as a whole, the value cannot be understated.

“In a holistic sense, all of it is needed for you to have a good understanding of what you’re about to see,” Hopkins explained. “Understanding it in its totality is the key to using the data properly.”

The data shows where we are compared to where we have been during this pandemic, but Hopkins said it cannot show you what to do next.

“It’s not going to inform you on whether it’s safe to go places or to open up a business,” Hopkins stated. “It’s not safe.”

This data shows the level of risk around the state. It is up to each person and family to decide how much risk they are comfortable taking.

“Now, it’s more important to know how to reduce it through handwashing, wearing a mask, staying home when you’re sick, social distancing when you’re around other folks,” Hopkins said. “That is the information you need to know to protect yourself.”

Hopkins said he will look closely at the number of positive cases when determining whether Texas and East Texas specifically have made progress in the fight against the virus.

He performs additional calculations to determine a rolling average, which eliminates some of the volatility that can occur from day to day. He hopes to see the trend-line point downward but says that has not happened yet.

“Right now, we’re trending along at about the same rate,” Hopkins said. “It’s not burning out of control, but it’s not under control, either.”

DSHS updates the data every afternoon with numbers received the night before. There is a delay in the reporting of some numbers, so they are not completely up-to-date.