800 CVS pharmacies across Texas now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CVS Health is now offering walk-up vaccine appointments across the country, including at 800 locations in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — You can now walk into some CVS pharmacies to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

CVS Health announced on May 5 that it is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, including 800 locations in Texas.

That means that, at those locations, you don't need an appointment before walking in to get your shot. Those looking to get a shot can walk into a participating pharmacy without an appointment, fill out the necessary forms and get a shot on the spot.

This comes after President Joe Biden announced May 4 that thousands of pharmacies will begin administering vaccines to Americans without appointments. It's part of an effort to get more people vaccinated by making appointments more convenient and accessible.

The pharmacy chain is also offering same-day scheduling, which can be placed at CVS.com. Those looking to make a quick appointment through CVS can even book appointments as soon as one hour out, CVS Health said. Patients can check CVS' online scheduler throughout the day to see which locations have appointments available as it updates with cancellations.