TYLER, Texas — Around this time of year, most would be prepping for the STAAR exams or prepping for their end of course assessment.

Governor Gregg Abbott suspended assessment requirements for the remainder of the school year. This includes STAAR, STAAR Alternate 2 and End of Course (EOC) assessments.

RELATED: Abbott waives STAAR testing requirements

Instead of STAAR, high school students take an end of course assessment. Students must pass English 1, English 2, Algebra 1, Biology and U.S history courses and its corresponding assessment to in order to graduate.

RELATED: Tyler ISD releases free online learning site for students

If a student failed their EOC exam but needs to retake it in order to go on the next grade level, 11th or 12th graders need to retake their EOC exam. It would then be up to the an Individual Graduation Committee (IGC) to determine if the student would graduate.

If a students had a failing grade before COVID-19, they may or may not be permitted to go on to the next level. The decision is dependent upon the district.

RELATED: SAT, ACT cancel spring exams due to coronavirus

According to Longview ISD, administrators and teachers may review graded projects, assessment or daily assignments to determine if they student should proceed to the next grade.

School districts should be contacted for details on how students will be advanced or not advanced to the next grade level.