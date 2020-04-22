AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has enough medical equipment and is ready to help those affected by COVID-19. That was one of the messages Gov. Greg Abbott stressed during an afternoon press conference Tuesday.

He also said as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, Texas has increased the number of COVID-19 tests.

Abbott did express concern that too many people have a hard time finding locations to get tested.

"As we have seen an increase of these drive-thru testing sites I have received images of a lot of the locations are vacant or poorly attended," Abbott said. "I don't know if it's because people don't feel symptoms to get tested, or if inadequate information is being presented to the public about the availability of these sites."

If you visit the Texas Department of Health Services website and search "drive-thru testing sights," you will be directed to a map where you can enter your zip code and find locations in your area.

Once you click on a certain location it will give you the locations website which will have more information on hours of operation and testing requirements.

The state map will be updated as more locations become available. For example, Advent Health Central Texas in Killeen was a new testing site as of last week but was not on the state's map Tuesday.

The Killeen location is by appointment only. To schedule an appointment call 254-519-8500.

