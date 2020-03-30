TYLER, Texas —
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in Texas, the Texas Parks and Wildlife announced most state parks will remain open. However, there will be a number of changes to ensure the safety of park goers.
According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, visitors must purchase all day-use and camping permits online prior to visiting a park.
There are number of other protocols visitors must be aware of before going to the park:
- There will be no on-site transactions. Texans may visit the Reservation Information page for simple how-to videos.
- There will be fewer visitors allowed in each park
- There will be no programs or equipment rentals
- Any site where more than 10 people can gather are closed. This includes headquarter building, group sites, interpretive centers and store
- Some parks will be closed to comply with social distancing and allow time for disinfection
Texas State Parks will maintain a map to update on the status of different parks.
If you have a scheduled visit in March or April, Texas Parks and Wildlife will waive cancellation fees. To cancel your scheduled visit, reach out to the Customer Service Center at (512) 389-8900.
If you have a reservation that is impacted by any park closure, an agent with the Customer Service Center will contact you.