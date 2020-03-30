TYLER, Texas —

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in Texas, the Texas Parks and Wildlife announced most state parks will remain open. However, there will be a number of changes to ensure the safety of park goers.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, visitors must purchase all day-use and camping permits online prior to visiting a park.

There are number of other protocols visitors must be aware of before going to the park:

There will be no on-site transactions. Texans may visit the Reservation Information page for simple how-to videos. There will be fewer visitors allowed in each park There will be no programs or equipment rentals Any site where more than 10 people can gather are closed. This includes headquarter building, group sites, interpretive centers and store Some parks will be closed to comply with social distancing and allow time for disinfection

Texas State Parks will maintain a map to update on the status of different parks.

If you have a scheduled visit in March or April, Texas Parks and Wildlife will waive cancellation fees. To cancel your scheduled visit, reach out to the Customer Service Center at (512) 389-8900.

If you have a reservation that is impacted by any park closure, an agent with the Customer Service Center will contact you.