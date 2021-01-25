Texas to receive 322,750 new first COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

Two-hundred-twelve providers, including 82 hubs, across Texas, including Abilene, are set to receive first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of State Health Services has issued its Texas COVID-19 vaccine allocation list the week of Jan. 25.

The state will receive 322,750 first doses of the vaccine for 212 providers, including 82 hubs. Additionally, Texas is ordering 216,350 second doses for those first vaccinated a few weeks ago.

A release from DSHS said Monday Texas continues to vaccinate health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

In the Big Country, Abilene is a designated hub city, and the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District has established a link on its website for eligible patients to sign up for the vaccine, based on availability.

This week, Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene will receive 2,925 Pfizer doses.

In the Concho Valley, the City of San Angelo has established a link on its website for eligible residents to sign up for the vaccine, based on availability.

This week, 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccines will be received by Shannon Pharmacy in San Angelo. According to DSHS, La Esperanza Clinics in San Angelo will receive 100 Moderna doses this week.

Vaccine remains limited based on the capacity of the manufacturers to produce it, so it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated, the release said.