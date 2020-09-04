HOUSTON — If you're worried about that expired registration sticker on your car windshield, it's going to be OK.

Texas has waived certain rules relating to vehicle registration, parking placards for those with disabilities and tilting to protect Texans from the coronavirus.

This temporary waiver will remain in effect until 60 days after the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles confirms that normal vehicle registration, tilting and related services have resumed.

These suspensions are part of the State of Disaster declaration Gov. Greg Abbott signed March 13.

It’s all to keep Texas residents from making in-person visits to the county tax assessor-collector office to obtain initial registration, a 30-day temporary permit, to transfer titles; or to renew registration or a permanent disabled parking placard.

"By suspending these rules, Texans can avoid unnecessary crowds and in-person contact without fear of being penalized. We encourage all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and to take preventative actions to protect their health and the health of those around them," Abbott said.

In the meantime, residents can renew their registration online. TxDMV continues to fill online registration sticker requests and process all other online services.

Local law enforcement and county tax-assessor-collectors are aware of the temporary waiver, according to the governor’s office.

For additional information, contact the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles at 888-368-4689.

OTHER CORONAVIRUS NEWS ON KHOU.COM