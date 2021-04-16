Texas to receive 1.9 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

Austin Public Health will receive 12,000 doses for the week of April 19. Dell Medical School will receive 8,190 doses.

AUSTIN, Texas — The state of Texas will receive more than 1.9 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccines the week of April 19, as well as 686,640 second doses for people who have already been vaccinated.

Around 733,090 vaccine doses will be shipped to 381 providers across Texas, including an additional 500,000 first and second doses for pharmacy locations and federally qualified health centers directly from the federal government as Texas vaccinates all individuals over 16.

This week is the 19th week of vaccination against the coronavirus in Texas.

As hubs for Travis County, Austin Public Health (APH) will receive 12,000 doses as part of the allocation, while Dell Medical School will receive 8,190 doses.

The following are the Central Texas hub providers receiving vaccine doses next week:

Next week’s allocation includes 1,200 Moderna doses and 11,700 Pfizer doses for Williamson County provider Curative.

For a full list of providers receiving the vaccine next week, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) website. To find a provider near you, visit the vaccine availability map. DSHS has also launched the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov, which allows people to register for a vaccine appointment from a participating public health entity.

Next week’s supply will not include any Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the federal government recommended a pause to investigate rare blot clots.

As a result, some rural counties will be receiving significantly less to no vaccines:

Fayette: 0

Llano: 100

Burnet: 1,270

Caldwell: 0

Lee: 0

Pharmacies in these areas that have partnered with federal programs may still receive vaccines, however.

The DSHS automatically allocates second doses to providers based on the number of first doses they received, so if you have received your first dose, you should be able to return to the same provider to receive your second.

According to the DSHS, Texas providers have administered more than 15.5 million doses of vaccine, with nearly 10 million people having received at least one dose and 6.25 million fully vaccinated.

KVUE has compiled a list of popular providers where you may be able to register to receive the vaccine in and around the Austin area.