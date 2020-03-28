AUSTIN, Texas — The novel coronavirus continues to change the way we run our lives.

This week alone, confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped nearly five times since Monday.

The Good

Folks across Texas showed their love for each other – examples of just how powerful words are for neighbors.

Some gave time, money and supplies to those who need it.

The Bad

Texas is still fighting the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The state is a day late with its numbers, but as of Friday, 1,731 people tested positive with the virus. On Monday, Texas Department of State Health Services showed 352.

As more tests are given, we see a range of the people affected. More people aged 20-44 years old caught the virus so far, but those with underlying conditions and the elderly are more at-risk of dying.

Cities all around the state issued orders for residents to stay in their homes unless they needed to leave for things like groceries, health care or to get some fresh air.

Some hope

Gov. Greg Abbott issued two executive orders:

Requiring more reports in the health care field. Mandating 14-day quarantine for travelers from the tri-state area around New York City, as well as New Orleans.

Abbott also made 11 different announcements, such as grants for senior citizen meals and waiving rules around some health care and restaurant regulations.

If you are stuck inside, Texans across the state offered some time-passing tips like working out, learning to play a new instrument or any of these 100 things to do at home.

