He's thrown a prom, he's thrown a graduation and now actor John Krasinski has hosted a Zoom wedding.

During his "Some Good News" YouTube show, Krasinski was able to surprise a recently engaged couple with a wedding, a musical performance and first dance like no other.

Susan and John, a couple from Maryland, are huge fans of "The Office." In fact, they love the show so much that John recreated Jim and Pam's proposal in front of a gas station (From the show's season 5 premiere).

"I knew the proposal needed to be something really special, but also something really unique," John explained said in the SGN video. "'The Office' has been something that's connected the two of us for a very long time, so it just felt right."

"He got down on one knee and he was like 'just like Jim I can't wait any longer,'" Susan recalled.

Krasinski invited them on his YouTube show after the couple invited him to their wedding. Little did they know that the actor had been ordained to marry the couple and surprised them with a wedding over Zoom. He even got his "Office" wife Jenna Fischer to serve as the maid of honor. Don't worry, the couple's parents and best friends were also in attendance.

Before saying "I do," Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band played his new song, "The Man Who Loves You the Most," as Susan virtually walked down the aisle.

Once Krasinski pronounced the couple "husband and wife," he revealed one last surprise.

"Because you so elegantly ripped off our show for your proposal, I feel like it's only fitting that you rip off the wedding too. So, let's rock," Krasinski said before introducing his fellow "Office" cast mates dancing to Chris Brown's "Forever," just like they did during Jim and Pam's wedding (Season 6, Episodes 4 and 5).

The dance featured Steve Carrell, "Michael;" Kate Flannery, "Merideth;" Oscar Nunez, "Oscar;" Ed Helms, "Andy;" Ellie Kemper, "Erin;" Raain Wilson, "Dwight;" Mindy Kaling, "Kelly;" B.J. Novak, "Ryan;" Creed Bratton, "Creed;" Brian Baumgartner, "Kevin;" Angela Kinsey, "Angela;" and Phyllis Smith, "Phyllis."

This isn't the first virtual event "Some Good News" has hosted. "The Office" star hosted a graduation event last week with Oprah, Steven Spielberg, Jon Stewart and Malala. Last month, Krasinski was the DJ for a virtual prom, which included special guests Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers and Chance the Rapper. He also showed off fan recipes during a virtual potluck featuring Guy Fieri, Martha Stewart and David Chang.

In previous SGN episodes, Krasinski interviewed Courtney "Coco" Johnson, a California teen who completed her last round of chemo last Tuesday. On the car ride home from her treatment, her friends and family lined the streets with signs, balloons and cheers -- all celebrating her at a safe distance.

