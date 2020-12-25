Texas Medical Association assesses COVID-19 risk of various holiday activities in new chart

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Medical Association ranked holiday activities on a scale of one to 10 based on their risks associated with COVID-19.
On the low end at one out of 10, you've got things like sending letters to Santa and driving around with your household to look at Christmas lights.
In the "low-moderate" category at a three out of 10, you've got a sit-down dinner with family.
In the "moderate" range is outdoor ice skating or traveling by plane while wearing a mask.
Moving up to the "moderate-high" risk with a seven out of 10 is taking in-person photos with Santa or hosting a holiday party with friends and family.
And finally, one of the highest-risk holiday activities at a 10 out of 10 is celebrating New Year's Eve at a bar.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
'Who said Austin is locked down?' | Abbott shares video of Austin church amid Stage 5 COVID-19 level