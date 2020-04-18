NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County health officials confirmed multiple new cases of COVID-19.
There are 82 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Friday night.
The county says the new cases include:
- 19-29 year old Male
- 30-39 year old Female
- 30-39 year old Female
- 30-39 year old Female
- 19-29 year old Female
- 19-29 year old Male
- 40-49 year old Female
- 50-59 year old Female
- 60-69 year old Male
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 6
- Angelina County - 23
- Bowie County - 76, 5 deaths
- Camp County - 6
- Cass County - 13
- Cherokee County - 9, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 51
- Harrison County - 41, 4 deaths
- Henderson County - 13
- Hopkins County - 4
- Houston County - 0
- Lamar County - 8
- Morris County - 3
- Nacogdoches County - 82, 6 deaths
- Panola County - 36, 3 deaths
- Polk County - 14
- Rains County - 2
- Rusk County - 28, 1 death
- San Augustine County - 14, 1 death
- Shelby County - 51
- Smith County - 116, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 8
- Trinity County - 7
- Upshur County - 12
- Van Zandt County - 12, 1 death
- Wood County - 6
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.