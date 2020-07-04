TEXAS, USA — Doctors, patients and industry professionals are just some of the many folks who have crossed the Texas state line from Louisiana by going through DPS checkpoints.

Each are hopeful the restrictions will work to reduce the spread.

Among the dozens of drivers waiting at the DPS checkpoint, traveling nurse Bethany Jackson was head to the front lines to fight COVID-19.

"I just feel like is even worth it? I know that's what I signed up for as a nurse to help," Jackson said. "But do I really wanna die for it?"

Gov. Abbott's new order calls for those traveling from Louisiana to self-quarantine for 14 days. Some wonder if the order will be effective.

"You're stopping these people saying hey where are you going quarantine and we get to drive off freely and what? How are you going to know if I'm quarantining?"

For Lakeisha Hall, her trip from Baton Rouge to Houston could be the difference between life and death as she recovers from a kidney transplant.

"Even having time travel for my medical for medical treatment in Houston, I'm nervous about going and going into the hospital because I really can't risk it," Hall said.

While the checkpoint is just one stop along the journey, COVID-19 will continue to be on travelers' minds.

"I want everyone to think about think about those like myself who have compromised immune system and we can't fight it at all," Hall said.

12News reached out to DPS to find out how they will enforce a mandatory quarantine, but officials didn't respond to a request for interview.

