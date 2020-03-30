TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — Trinity County is the latest county in East Texas to issue a stay-at-home order, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace.

The order will officially take effect on Tuesday at 11:59 and will last until April 14, unless it is otherwise continued.

Only essential workers will be allowed to report to work. In addition, there will be a 24-hour curfew for children under 18 unless they are accompanied by a parent, guardian or school personnel. Children under 18 who are reporting to work are exempted by the curfew.

Sheriff Wallace says violators of the order could face a $1,000 fine and/or a 180-day jail sentence.

