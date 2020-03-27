SAN ANTONIO — US Army North has requested 800 additional units to deploy for Army North in support of The Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Soldiers from San Antonio will join army reservists and other units across the country to aid in the coronavirus crisis. Those units are from Michigan, South Carolina, Utah and Louisiana.

Led by Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson and headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, US Army North is US Northern Command’s theater Army and serves as the Joint Forces Land Component Command for all federal ground troops in the United States for Homeland Defense and Defense Support of Civil Authorities.

“I have requested this additional deployment to further expand the use of our military capabilities, in support of FEMA, to the communities which need us most,” said Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson.

On Thursday, it was announced that troops would be deployed to help the government in areas hit hard by coronavirus. Leading the effort is US Army North at Fort Sam Houston.

Service members are to assist FEMA in New York and Washington State.

It's important to note they will not directly participate in civilian law enforcement activities. Instead, officials said they'll provide medical, planning, communication, transportation and logistics support.

Army North has also activated approximately 100 Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officers who will also help.

The Army says this action allows the Department of Defense to establish a command and control framework they can use in the future to further support the government in this fight.

Army North is Northern Command’s designated lead component to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to align federal military support to validated requests for assistance.

