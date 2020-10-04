HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County officials reported two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total amount of cases in the county to 14.

It is unknown if the cases are travel-related or community spread.

There are now more than 360 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 3

Angelina County - 16

Bowie County - 41, 5 deaths

Camp County - 3

Cass County - 5

Cherokee County - 6, 1 death

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 40

Harrison County - 14, 1 death

Henderson County - 10

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 8

Morris County - 2

Nacogdoches County - 31, 3 deaths

Panola County - 8, 1 death

Polk County - 9

Rains County - 1

Rusk County - 14

San Augustine County - 9, 1 death

Shelby County - 21

Smith County - 93, 2 deaths

Titus County - 6

Trinity County - 3

Upshur County - 6

Van Zandt County - 8, 1 death

Wood County - 5

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.