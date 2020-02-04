ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches and Angelina County health officials confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19.
In Angelina County, the total cases rises to eight. One of the two new cases is a man in his 50s who is hospitalized in Houston. The other case is a man in his 20s who is isolated at home.
In Nacogdodches County, the total number of cases stands at eight. There is no details on the new cases.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 1
- Angelina County - 8
- Bowie County - 9, 1 death
- Camp County - 1
- Cass County - 3
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 10
- Harrison County - 5, 1 death
- Henderson County - 1
- Hopkins County - 3
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 8
- Panola County - 4
- Polk County - 5
- Rusk County - 6
- San Augustine County - 3
- Shelby County - 4
- Smith County - 47, 1 death
- Upshur County - 2
- Van Zandt County - 3, 1 death
- Wood County - 1
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.