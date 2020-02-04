ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches and Angelina County health officials confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19.

In Angelina County, the total cases rises to eight. One of the two new cases is a man in his 50s who is hospitalized in Houston. The other case is a man in his 20s who is isolated at home.

In Nacogdodches County, the total number of cases stands at eight. There is no details on the new cases.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 8

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 3

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 10

Harrison County - 5, 1 death

Henderson County - 1

Hopkins County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 8

Panola County - 4

Polk County - 5

Rusk County - 6

San Augustine County - 3

Shelby County - 4

Smith County - 47, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 3, 1 death

Wood County - 1

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.