TYLER, Texas — Three people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Southwest LTC senior nursing in East Texas.

According to the company, a resident at Waterton Plaza in Tyler tested positive for the virus. The resident is in good condition.

The facility says they are working with local health officials to ensure the virus does not spread. Visitors will not be able to enter the facility and all group activities are canceled.

Waterton Plaza sent a statement to CBS19 saying in part:

“At this time there is no indication the virus is spreading in our center, and our residents and staff are doing well. We will continue to monitor our residents and staff while working with local and regional health authorities. We are especially grateful for the support of all our residents and their families, dedicated team members, local health officials, and many others.”

A resident and a staff member both tested positive for COVID-19 at Heritage House of Marshall Health & Rehab Center.

San Pedro Manor and Senior Rehabilitation in San Antonio and Skilled Nursing Center in Plano also reported cases of the virus.