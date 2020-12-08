Two Henderson ISD students, one staff member test positive for COVID-19

The two students were tested during the weekend, and the staff member was tested Monday morning. Classes started a week ago.

HENDERSON, Texas — Henderson ISD on Wednesday became at least the second East Texas school district to have students or staff test positive for COVID-19 soon after starting the year with in-person classes.

A high school staff member and two students at the high school have tested positive, the district said Wednesday in a news release. The two students were tested during the weekend, and the staff member was tested Monday morning. Classes started a week ago.

The staff member and students were last on campus on Friday, at which time they passed routine screening before arriving at school, the district said. The staff member has not been in a classroom setting and did not have close contact with students on campus.