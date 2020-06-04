HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County reported Monday two additional positive cases of COVID-19. The county has eight total cases, including one death from complications of coronavirus.

So far, county officials do not know how the two residents contracted the virus.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 1
  • Angelina County - 14
  • Bowie County - 22, 1 death
  • Camp County - 1
  • Cass County - 4
  • Cherokee County - 6
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 23
  • Harrison County - 8, 1 death
  • Henderson County - 4
  • Hopkins County - 4
  • Lamar County - 3
  • Morris County - 1
  • Nacogdoches County - 18, 2 deaths
  • Panola County - 4, 1 death
  • Polk County - 8
  • Rusk County - 12
  • San Augustine County - 4, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 11
  • Smith County - 62, 2 deaths
  • Titus County - 1 
  • Trinity County - 1
  • Upshur County - 3
  • Van Zandt County - 5, 1 death
  • Wood County - 3

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  1. Washing hands
  2. Avoid close contact
  3. Distance self between other people
  4. Stay home
  5. Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  6. Throw away used tissues