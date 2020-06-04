HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County reported Monday two additional positive cases of COVID-19. The county has eight total cases, including one death from complications of coronavirus.
So far, county officials do not know how the two residents contracted the virus.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 1
- Angelina County - 14
- Bowie County - 22, 1 death
- Camp County - 1
- Cass County - 4
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 23
- Harrison County - 8, 1 death
- Henderson County - 4
- Hopkins County - 4
- Lamar County - 3
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 18, 2 deaths
- Panola County - 4, 1 death
- Polk County - 8
- Rusk County - 12
- San Augustine County - 4, 1 death
- Shelby County - 11
- Smith County - 62, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 1
- Trinity County - 1
- Upshur County - 3
- Van Zandt County - 5, 1 death
- Wood County - 3
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues