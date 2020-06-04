HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County reported Monday two additional positive cases of COVID-19. The county has eight total cases, including one death from complications of coronavirus.

So far, county officials do not know how the two residents contracted the virus.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 14

Bowie County - 22, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 4

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 23

Harrison County - 8, 1 death

Henderson County - 4

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 18, 2 deaths

Panola County - 4, 1 death

Polk County - 8

Rusk County - 12

San Augustine County - 4, 1 death

Shelby County - 11

Smith County - 62, 2 deaths

Titus County - 1

Trinity County - 1

Upshur County - 3

Van Zandt County - 5, 1 death

Wood County - 3

