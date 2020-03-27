TYLER, Texas — In addition to inviting customers for carry-out service, a Tyler cafe is helping to bring joy by sending something else out the door.

Boards in Bites is a board game cafe in the Rose City. They have been in business for two years, allowing patrons to pick out a board game while enjoying their coffee or a snack.

However, with patrons not allowed to play games inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cafe is letting customers just take games home for rent.

"It gives groups of friends family a way that they might be able to enjoy themselves during a time when there otherwise just stuck at home," owner Matthew Gayetsky said. "I know when I was growing up we always had a strong family game night."

Gayetsky says board games are great learning tools for children.

The cafe has hundreds of games old and to choose from for ages 3 to 99.