TYLER, Texas — The Alethia Family Counseling Center and South Spring Baptist Church will host a seminary on Facebook Live Tuesday evening to discuss healthy ways to be quarantined at home.

The seminar feature several leaders throughout Smith County to discuss the pandemic and the protocols of quarantining.

There will also be discussions on how people can stay healthy physically, mentally, and spiritually.

The panel will feature Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, dermatologist Dr. Laura Haygood and Pastor Chris Legg.

The seminar will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the South Spring Baptist Church Facebook page.

You can also send in questions to the South Springs Baptist Church Facebook.