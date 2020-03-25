TYLER, Texas — An employee at Tyler's main post office has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Wednesday afternoon the U.S. Postal Service announced that an employee at the Tyler Main Post Office tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The statement said the postal service is in the process of reaching out to the local public health office and will follow the guidance they provide. They believe the risk is low for employees who work at the Tyler Main Post Office, but will keep employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.

