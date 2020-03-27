TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man who has tested positive for the coronavirus wants to share some good news with the community and help alleviate concerns.

Doug Hill, 66, understands how people trying to self-isolate are feeling. Hill, a resident of The Stretford at the Cascades, has had to adjust to the reality of quarantine to keep his wife Catherine and neighbors safe. He said the real story is that of the community coming together to support one another.

“I wanted people to know it’s not a death sentence,” he said. “I wanted people to know that the way you survive the isolation is friends that support you, and when you live in a place like this community, the community also supports you.”

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.