HOUSTON — While Texas waits to see if the phased reopening of the economy will lead to a spike in coronavirus cases, a Houston-area water park announced it is hiring 1,000 workers before it reopens on Memorial Day weekend.

Typhoon Texas is looking to hire 1,000 people for the summer season.

“We have to employ a lot of employees to bring this park up to standard,” said Evan Barnett, Typhoon Texas president and CEO. “Anything from a lifeguard to the front gate to our park services department, we have a lot of positions open.”

Barnett said the available positions at the Katy water park will pay between minimum wage and $15 per hour.

He described the demographic of past workers in leadership roles for the available positions as “college age or above.”

Most of the jobs will only be for the summer season which is expected to run from May 23 until September, according to Barnett.

The CEO said he expects all attractions at Typhoon Texas remain open, however, the water park will look different during the pandemic.

The 23-acre water park will be required to adhere to government capacity restrictions this season and will operate with between 25 percent and 50 percent of its visitors at a time, according to Barnett.

He said 25 percent of the water park’s capacity is between 2,600 and 3,000 visitors.

Typhoon Texas is working on its safety plan to conform to the recommendations of health officials, according to Barnett.

“Most of our attractions are water-based and there’s chlorine and their outdoor environment,” Barnett said.

KHOU 11 asked members of its Facebook audience if they would feel comfortable visiting a water park right now. The responses were mixed.

“Absolutely I would,” one user wrote.

“Not a chance,” wrote another.

Barnett agrees the pandemic will make this season different than any in the past. He said this year will be better for visitors.

“The queue waits and all that will be smaller. We do fully expect the demand for a 23-acre park at a limited capacity,” Barnett said. “For me and my family, we’ll really enjoy that.”

The positions are available in areas such as water safety, janitorial, food/beverage, front gate and maintenance, among others.

Applications are available at www.typhoontexas.com. Completed applications should be submitted online for review by the park’s management team. Applicants will be contacted for digital interviews.

The water park is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Road next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway.

How Typhoon Texas is handling coronavirus

Typhoon Texas says they have added hand sanitation stations in restrooms, locker areas, dressing rooms, event spaces and at its food and beverage outlets.

Decals will indicate where guests can stand in line for attractions and the water park will operate within capacity guidelines established by Abbott.

Additionally, restrooms will close every hour for cleaning and disinfecting while loungers, cabanas and seating areas will be cleaned and disinfected once a group leaves.

The Texas-based water park company also owns and operates a location in the Austin area.

