UT, Texas State to require negative COVID-19 tests for campus move-in

UT students will also have to provide a negative COVID-19 test result before classes begin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas issued a statement on Monday outlining its fall 2021 COVID-19 guidance, which includes providing a negative test for those moving into campus residence halls.

On Wednesday, Texas State University also said its students would have to complete a COVID-19 PCR test within four days prior to move-in, or show documentation of a negative test within the past 90 days.

UT said it is encouraging as many Longhorns as possible to get vaccinated against the virus, with vaccination the community’s best tool to contain the spread of the virus.

UT also recommended members of the community follow CDC masking guidelines and wear masks inside classrooms and indoor public areas regardless of vaccination status, although it is not required.

Living in a university residence hall will be conditional upon receiving a negative COVID-19 test prior to move-in, regardless of vaccination status.

“The university will work with students that have a positive test to reschedule their move-in to a time they are COVID-19 negative,” UT said.

All UT students will also be required to upload a COVID-19 test result to University Health Services before classes begin. Those with positive test results will be asked to isolate and make arrangements to attend classes remotely until they are COVID-19 negative.

“We will continue to be nimble as the situation evolves and will communicate any changes to our fall plans to our community first,” UT’s statement said. “The latest announcements, guidelines for health and wellness, events, travel, athletics and research, and answers to frequently asked questions can be found at the Protect Texas Together website.”

'Cats, we know there's a lot of questions about move-in & we're here to clarify a few things:

1. #TXST students living on-campus & at Bobcat Village must complete a COVID PCR test within 4 days prior to move-in.

2. Guests are not required to get tested to help with move-in. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/bqqb81gSs5 — Texas State University (@txst) August 11, 2021

Texas State said guests are not required to get tested to help with move-in. Free tests will be available at Curative kiosks, with results available in two days. A limited supply of free rapid COVID-19 tests will be available on the Texas State campus between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Aug. 15 through Aug. 17.