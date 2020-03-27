AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas System Board of Regents will hold a special meeting at 12:45 p.m. Friday.

According to the meeting's agenda, the board will discuss issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the items considered is temporarily delegating authority to Chancellor James Milliken to "to take and approve certain actions required for U. T. institutions and U. T. System Administration to provide services and support and to maintain necessary and essential operations."

The board is also expected to approve the appointment of Dr. John M. Zerwas to the Supply Chain Strike Force to help with hospital and health care preparedness.

The meeting will be available by following this link.