How to use an at-home COVID-19 test

As directions vary, pharmacist Sonny Krezdorn says the most important part is reading each box carefully.

TYLER, Texas — Finding an at-home COVID-19 test is only half the battle.

Sonny Krezdorn, owner and pharmacist at Rose City Pharmacy, says the second half is testing yourself correctly.

“We've been getting probably somewhere between 15 and 20 calls a day asking if we've got the test. And we did up until today," Krezdorn said.

He says tests range in price from about $15-$50.

After you purchase your test(s), be sure to read through all of the instructions thoroughly. Each test can be a little different.

“You don’t want to waste a test by doing it wrong,” Krezdorn added.

“You’re going to insert the flat pad of the device inside the nostril and circle around 15 times,” he continued.

Next, collect the sample.

Once that’s done, the rapid test CBS19 used called for a 30-minute waiting period. Wait times vary.

Home testing is a pretty straightforward process from start to finish but Krezdorn urges these tests do not replace those done by a clinician.

“It's a good idea to just do one of the at home tests and see if it is worth going and spending the time at a testing center or clinic," Krezdorn said. "Rather than exposing yourself to other people that already do have COVID or there's a high chance of it."

It’s a good idea to get tested before gathering with loved ones.

Krezdorn says getting vaccinated is important, too -- even if you think it’s too late for your booster or earlier dose.