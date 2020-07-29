UT Austin asks students to self-quarantine for 14 days before arrival

On Wednesday, a new report showed UT has had more COVID-19 cases reported than any other university in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — A month away from the start of the fall semester, University of Texas at Austin announced it is requesting all students self-quarantine for 14 days prior to arrival.

The request is part of the university’s plan to limit the spread of the coronavirus as students return.

On Wednesday, a new report showed UT has had more COVID-19 cases reported than any other university in the U.S.

The university is asking arriving students to stay home and limit in-person interactions as much as possible throughout the two-week period.

“If quarantining at home is not possible, then please quarantine for up to 14 days before your first on-campus activity once you arrive in Austin,” UT interim president Jay Hartzell said in a letter on Wednesday.

Those already in Austin are asked to quarantine at their Austin residence for 14 days prior to the start of classes or their first on-campus activity.

“We are relying on all students to take very seriously the responsibility of preventing the spread of COVID-19, and self-quarantining is a critical first step,” said Hartzell.

UT Austin is also working on developing an app for students, faculty and staff to track their symptoms each day and – based on those symptoms – indicate whether they are cleared to come to campus. The Protect Texas Together app will officially launch in mid-August and will help contact trace positive cases using a QR code system, UT said.

All UT community members will be required to wear face masks at all times indoors, except when alone in a private office, when alone or with a roommate in a residence hall room or when eating or drinking while social distancing.