AUSTIN, Texas — A group of 11 custodial workers at the University of Texas has tested positive for COVID-19, university officials confirmed to KVUE.

A spokesperson for the university in an internal email told staff members this was the first outbreak within the department and it demonstrates the importance for employees to continue following all safety procedures.

It was not specified how many people could have come into contact with the 11 staff members, but on-campus activities such as classes and residential life have been suspended since early March. UT told KVUE all 11 are in self-isolation following public health protocols, as are people with whom they had close personal contact.

"The university depends on our dedicated staff to keep operations running, especially during these challenging times," a UT spokesperson told KVUE. "Our top priorities are their health and well-being and the overall safety of the community. We are working closely with all university employees to reiterate the guidelines in place to help keep them safe during this complex and evolving pandemic."

The Austin American-Statesman reported that a total of 26 employees from the university have tested positive for the coronavirus.

And this isn't the first cluster of people involved with the university that have tested positive. Earlier this spring, a large group of students tested positive after a spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas. A total of 211 students went on that trip, with later 62 testing positive.

RELATED:

Group of Austin spring breakers tests positive for coronavirus after trip to Mexico

Company urged UT students to take Mexico spring break trip despite coronavirus pandemic

UT researcher says hospitals should prepare for surge in the coming weeks

UT Austin reveals part of its plan for 2020 fall semester