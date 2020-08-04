TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas-Tyler announced Wednesday all face-to-face classes during the summer semester will move online.

The school has already transferred all spring classes to online for the remainder of the semester.

In addition to this, the university announced that commencement will be held on Friday, Sept. 11.

Southside Bank will also provide scholarships for students going through financial difficulties.

For more information on the university's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, follow this link.