UT Health East Texas to launch COVID-19 vaccine signup by phone

In an effort to reach those who need help registering or without internet access, UT Health East Texas will begin vaccine signups by phone starting March 16.

TYLER, Texas — On Tuesday, UT Health East Texas will launch COVID-19 vaccine appointments by phone.

"If you look across the country and East Texas there is a number of our people, folks who don't have good computer access [or] smartphone that allows them to use apps," Dr. Tom Cummins, division chief medical officer for UT Health East Texas, said. "The online tool has been very successful, but we feel like we're missing a sector of people who really need the vaccine but can't get through a computer."

According to UT Health, those who need help navigating online sign-up or who are without access to the internet can now call 903-747-4VAC (4822) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who have internet access do not need to call in and should continue to sign up directly at signupgenius.com.

"They'll get the basic information we've been collecting online already and using a number of doses that are in our online queue just as they would if they came on electronically," he said.

The vaccines will be given at UT Health North Campus Tyler located at 11937 U.S. Highway 271.

UT Health says appointment time slots for this week are Monday through Saturday.

As a reminder anyone wanting a vaccine must have an appointment as walk-ins will not be available.

Last week, it was announced people between the ages of 50 to 64 were now eligible for vaccinations.

They are in addition to the 1A and 1B groups as well as school and child care workers.

"As of today anyone over 50 certainly broadens the number of people available for whom the vaccine may be available," he said. "That will continue to help us push toward herd immunity here in East Texas."

There is no charge for the vaccine, but individuals are asked to bring their insurance cards.