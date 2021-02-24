COVID-19 vaccines resume after last week's winter storms put a pause on operations

Thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered this week at the Harvey Hall Convention Center.

TYLER, Texas — More than 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered this week as vaccination operations resumed Tuesday at the Harvey Hall Convention Center in Tyler.

The site is a COVID-19 vaccination hub.

Last week's winter storms put a pause on administering COVID-19 vaccines.

"We're doing drive-thru operations at the mass vaccination hub and we have first doses of Pfizer going into arms today," Russell Hopkins, Director of Emergency Preparedness for NET Health, said.

Russell says due to last week's storms this means extra doses will be on hand to sustain operations.

"We should be set pretty well into the future and hopefully we don't have this stop and start nature to the operation," Hopkins said.

Hopkins says those that should have received the vaccine last week will receive notifications on when they will receive their vaccine.

He says the demand remains high with many people waitlisted.

"Last time I checked it was 60 plus, 60,000, a lot of demand," he said.

Currently those that are being vaccinated are in the 1A and 1B groups.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has identified the populations who are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:

Persons within Tier 1A are highest priority - health care workers, first responders, home health workers, campus school nurses, mortuary employees, hospice employees



Persons within in Tier 1B are next priority - anyone over the age of 16 with specific health conditions and anyone over the age of 65

Hopkins says roughly about five to six thousand doses will be administered this week.

#covid vaccinations continue today at #harveyhall after last week’s winter storm disrupted vaccinations. pic.twitter.com/jOzBT9iJJD — JJ Maldonado (@jjmaldonadoTV) February 23, 2021

In addition the health workers and medical students NET Health says they are looking for volunteers to help assist.

"The idea is that on the days where volunteers are at work or unavailable we have the workforce that is the backbone and we can continue operations," he said.

For more information on volunteering you may visit the Northeast Texas Public Health District's website by clicking here.