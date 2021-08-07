East Texas among the least vaccinated regions in the country

All top five clusters are focused in the southeastern U.S.

TEXAS, USA — Vaccination rates in East Texas are faltering as infection rates start to creep up.

“Our hospital number increased. We had 29 in Tyler, Texas hospitals this time last week. This week is at 45,” said George Roberts with NetHealth.

These are the clusters that the U.S. vaccine tracker found. A cluster forms in areas where the vaccination rate is lower than expected in comparison to the national average.

According to the analysis, these clusters are dangerous because the more clustered unvaccinated people are, the higher the chance that they will interact with one another and transmit the virus.

Dr. Scott Lieberman said these are perfect conditions for mutations like the Delta variant.

“What we're trying to avoid is having an Epsilon variant or another Greek letter variant or you know, the fourth, fifth or sixth version of this.”

All of this considered, some people are still unwilling to get the shot. Vaccine hesitancy is largely to blame.

Roberts said, “People have been concerned, we'll have a reaction to it, what's it gonna look like in the future? You know, the data right now shows that, you know, the reward is much higher than the risk right now.”