Jarvis Christian College hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students, community

The Historically Black College hosts its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

HAWKINS, Texas — Jarvis Christian College hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday.

"I'm kind of glad Jarvis did have it because it's easier for me to get it here and then get my second with my primary caregiver," Tyran Jones, a student at JCC, said.

The clinic was organized by staff and shots were administered by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

"What we're going to do is come do their first dose, in 28 days come back, we'll do their second dose and hopefully they'll tell their families they got the first dose here," Calvin Nicholson, regional emergency preparedness planner for Region 4/5 North at Texas Department of State Health, said.

According to recent numbers by the DSHS, 11,324 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Wood County. Recent numbers show 3.29% of African Americans, 4.12% Hispanics, and 0.49% of Asian people have been vaccinated compared to their White counterparts which account for 69.71%.

That's one of the reasons why JCC hosted Wednesday's clinic.

Dr. Paul McGaha, the Smith County health authority, associate professor and chair of the Department of Community Health at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler (UTHSCT), says the COVID-19 virus has hit the Black and Hispanic community the hardest.

"That's disproportionately affecting the African American Hispanic community for sure, and is just very important to receive the vaccine to prevent those things from happening," he said.

Dr. McGaha says vaccination clinics in rural communities allow for better accessibility to the vaccine.

"And you know, a lot of people don't want to come to a hub site, they want to go to a place that's familiar with them," he said. "So we'll be seeing a lot more of that in coming weeks.