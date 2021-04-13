Officials halt administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in East Texas

Officials say to monitor for symptoms of headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath.

TYLER, Texas — Many East Texas health organizations are halting the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

"Out of caution and keeping confidence high in what we're doing, they decided to pause and so we have to," Russell Hopkins, Director of Emergency Preparedness at NET Health, said.

UT Health East Texas says they have ceased the use of the vaccine until they get further information.

NET Health says they're waiting on guidance from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP), to decide to move forward or to pull the vaccine.

"We really don't know what the future is in store for us," Hopkins said. "We very well could be back to administering J&J by Friday."

Health officials from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met Tuesday to discuss the halt of the vaccine.

According to the CDC, the halt of the J&J vaccine is a precaution as they investigate six cases of rare blood clots.

"While these events are rare we're recommending a pause of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine in order to prepare the healthcare system to recognize and treat patients appropriately and to report severe events they may be seeing," Anne Schuchat M.D., Principal Deputy Director at the CDC, said on a press conference via Zoom.

The six cases of the blood clots were reported out of more than 6.8 million doses delivered.

"Well I mean if someone recently within days [received the vaccine]," Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to the president, said. "I would tell them to just, first of all, don't get an anxiety reaction because remember it's less than one in a million."

All six cases were reported from women ages 18-48.

Doctors recommended keeping an eye out for symptoms of severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath.

NET Health says while the J&J doses are paused, to consider receiving one of the two-dose vaccines, such as Pfizer or Moderna.

"Now's the time to get it done," Hopkins said. "We are in a fight against the seasonality and the variants. And you can be done with the two-dose regimen before we get back J&J vaccine again."

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered April 13-15 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Harvey Hall Convention Center.

Appointments are recommended but not required.

To get registered for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, click here or visit NET Health.