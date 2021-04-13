Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hold, but what happens now? East Texas cardiologist weighs in

Dr. Scott Lieberman says it is still far more likely that you would develop a condition from the actual COVID-19 virus than with the vaccine.

TEXAS, USA — Six women between the ages of 18-48 have developed a rare and severe blood clot after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine called Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis.

Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Scott Lieberman said, "The question is, is it a class effect? Is there some reason it’s that particular group? Birth control pills are being raised as a possible factor that's going to be reviewed.”

First and foremost, he wants every East Texan to understand how rare this is.

“We're talking about less than one in a million currently dealing with this kind of scenario of the of the vaccinated group," he said. "These are concerning issues, but it is still far more likely that you would develop a thrombosis or a stroke or heart attack with the actual COVID virus, than with the vaccine.”

If you’ve gotten the Johnson & Johnson shot more than a month ago, you're likely in the clear. If you happened to have gotten it within the past two weeks, the odds of something being wrong are also slim, but keep an eye out for these symptoms:

Severe headache

Abdominal pain

Leg pain

Shortness of breath

There are general preventative measures you can take to avoid blood clots such as exercising and not sitting in one place for extended periods of time.

"Things like birth control pills increase thrombosis in the general population all the time," he said.

Dr. Lieberman also says that if you happen to be a woman younger than 50 on birth control pills, he suggests avoiding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for now until we get more clarity.