Kilgore College to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore College has announced that they will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the community.

According to the college, the first clinic is set for Monday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the carpeted gym of Parks Fitness Center located at 701 Laird St., on the Kilgore campus.

Additional clinics are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 9, Tuesday, Aug. 31 and Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Both the Pfizer (2 doses) and Johnson & Johnson (1 dose) will be available, according to the college.

Second doses will be available at least 21 days after the first dose.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with the Northeast Texas Public Health District to provide services designed to foster the health and safety of the college and our community,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, KC president.

Anyone 18 and over may receive the vaccine. Ages 12 to 17 will only be offered the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by their parent or guardian at the vaccine clinics.

Appointments are recommended but walk-ins will be available.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting www.NETHealthCOVID19.org using the specific portal, or by calling (903) 617-6404.