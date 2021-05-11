Longview ISD to offer COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines to ages 12 and up

A parent or guardian must accompany their student during their initial first dose.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 12 and older from 3-6 p.m. (time may be subject to change) on May 19 at Longview High School.

"We have held several vaccination clinics for our employees," Dr. James Wilcox, superintendent of Longview ISD schools, said. "And we are really pleased where we are. In the last two weeks we have not had any positive COVID cases with our employees."

Wilcox says the district's goal of hosting the vaccination clinic for students is to provide the same opportunity for students.

"We want to make that available for as many of our students, whose parents choose for them to take that," he said. "As far as we know we're the first district to have student vaccinations and we think it's important."

The district says they are partnering with Gregg County health officials to provide the clinic.

"We have been working with the Gregg County Department of Health and the Regional Health Services here since last March, a year ago," he said. "We feel like it's the best interest of every person in this district to be at the forefront of this battle with COVID."

Wilcox believes student vaccinations will impact the next school year.

"Hopefully we will get enough of our students vaccinated that next year is going to be business as usual," he said. "That's our goal. And that's another reason why we're pushing the vaccine. We have a commitment to our staff, not just our students to provide our safe work environment."

Wilcox says he understand many parents may some hesitancy toward the vaccine.

"To me it's just the wise thing to do," he said. "To protect not just your child but your family and those around you."

All students must have the permission of their parent or guardian and that parent or guardian must be present for the child's first dose.

The clinic is 100% voluntary.

The district is opening up the clinic to any child 12 and older and is not excluded to Longview ISD students.

Dr. Wilcox says he's unaware of how many vaccines will be available on the day of the clinic.