Longview High School hosts vaccine clinic

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview High School's library is your one stop for a good read and... a vaccine? As people continue to get vaccinated across East Texas, this school district is getting creative with their pop-up vaccine clinic.

"I don't like needles. Yeah, it was quick and fast," said Sid Ramirez who just got his first dose of the Pfizer shot.

His mom Amber Davis has already gotten both.

"I was waiting for his age group to be allowed to get the vaccine. So as soon as they said that his age group was allowed, we signed up immediately," she said.

Organizers wondered if there'd be some vaccine hesitancy, but those thoughts were ushered away by the more than 100 people who showed up in just two hours. Nurses could barely keep up at times.

Registered Nurse Brett Ryder said, "People want to get the vaccine. They're very grateful and they thank all of us every time we inject them. That's a big deal for us."

Having the clinic in the school library is convenient for students to stop by with their parents, but the clinic isn't just for students. Principal James Brewer said the more people that sign up, the better.

"We've all got to be together, not just the students, but the parents, the people in this community," he said. "If we're gonna take over the responsibility of making sure everybody's safe, then everybody's got tp be on the same page to make sure they get a shot."

The second Pfizer dose for those who attended the clinic will be scheduled for three weeks after the date of their first shot. The Texas Department of State Health Services will be hosting another vaccine clinic at Tennison Methodist Church for anyone 12 years and older on May 27th and 28th. It'll run from 2-7pm and walk-ins are welcome.