Vaccinations encouraged by NET HEALTH due to increase of COVID-19 cases in East Texas

According to the Texas Department of State Health Service, the Delta Variant is the predominant strain.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — New cases within the 7 counties covered by the NET Health Disease Surveillance Division have increased over the past 2 weeks.

According to NET Health, the number of East Texas Patients in Tyler hospitals doubled from 45 on July 8, 2021, to 85 on July 15, 2021.

The Delta Variant is the predominant strain, according to the Texas Department of State Health.

The variant is more contagious than the original strain.

NET Health is encouraging anyone 12 or older to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

The NET Health Immunizations Clinic at 815 North Broadway Avenue in Tyler provides access for any eligible person to receive the Pfizer vaccine (if you are over the age of 12) or the J & J vaccine (if you are over the age of 18).

Smith County residents without health insurance can discuss their risk of exposure to COVID-19 by contacting the NET Health Center for Healthy Living, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., by calling at (903) 593 – 7474.

If you have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 within the last 14 days, symptoms may appear 2 – 14 days after exposure. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include any of the following: