Oklahoma opens COVID-19 vaccinations to all states

The state is opening up vaccine distribution to residents from outside states because both the vaccine supply and the number of vaccinated Oklahomans have increased.
Credit: KFSM

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations to residents of any state because both the vaccine supply and the number of vaccinated Oklahomans have increased.

Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Wednesday that the state had reached a point where other states’ residents may be vaccinated starting Thursday. 

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Oklahoma has received more than 2.9 million vaccine doses and has administered more than 2.1 vaccinations. 

The state has about 4 million residents.

